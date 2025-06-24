BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) — St. Martin Parish authorities are looking for a man who’s made more getaway attempts than a movie villain — and they need your help to track him down.

Adonis Singleton, 24, of Breaux Bridge, has become the focus of a multi-agency manhunt after allegedly leading law enforcement on two separate high-speed chases — one on June 12 and another on June 15. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Singleton is now wanted on a laundry list of traffic and criminal charges, ranging from improper turn signals to aggravated burglary.

Let’s just say… this guy’s rap sheet has more sections than a Louisiana swamp tour.

Charges by the Book (And There Are a Lot of Books)

Singleton is wanted by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for:

Aggravated flight from an officer (2 counts)

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

Speeding, improper lane use, ignoring stop signs

Improper display of vehicle license plates

Failure to signal before turning

But it doesn’t stop there. The St. Martinville Police Department has warrants tied to incidents in April and May, including:

Aggravated burglary (felony)

Domestic abuse battery—child endangerment and strangulation (felonies)

Criminal damage to property (4 misdemeanors)

(Gwen’s Law is in effect for these charges.)

And just for good measure, Henderson Police are also seeking him for yet another incident that happened on June 15.

Crime Doesn’t Pay… But Tips Might

If you know where Singleton is hiding out (possibly in plain sight), your tip could earn you cold, hard cash — and your identity will remain a secret.

📞 Call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030

📱 Or use the free P3 Tips App

No need to give your name — just the info. If it leads to an arrest, you could get rewarded.

Why It Matters (And Why We’re Smiling Through It)

Sure, the charges are serious, and law enforcement wants Singleton brought in safely — but there’s no denying the almost cinematic nature of this story. Two chases, multiple departments, and a colorful array of traffic violations? It's like a Cajun version of The Fast and the Felonious.

But on a more serious note, anyone with knowledge of Singleton’s location is urged to step up and do the right thing. Let's help the authorities bring this to a peaceful end — and keep Acadiana a little bit safer.