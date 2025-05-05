Lafayette Woman Among 3 Arrested for Delivering Drugs to Inmate at Hospital

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL) — Local authorities say a Lafayette woman and two inmates are facing charges after they attempted to smuggle drugs into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center during a hospital visit.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that inmate Antonio Potier was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment when the incident occurred.

Deputies say 20-year-old Colasha Nalsha Joseph, of Lafayette, attempted to deliver a package containing illegal drugs in the hospital bathroom.

Once deputies recovered the package, they were able to identify a second inmate, 32-year-old Javien Demouchet, as the final suspect involved.

The three individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Principal to taking contraband to a state-owned hospital

Attempted contraband in a penal institution

Criminal conspiracy

They were all booked, but the investigation is ongoing.

