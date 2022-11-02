It doesn't get any worse than this.

Watch a tennis player's dad, who is also her coach, punch, slap, and throw her to the ground in this viral video.

The video was reportledy shot in Serbia as the practice session was underway.

Fox Sports reports that the father was identified and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The 14-year-old female was thrown to the ground by her father and you can see him kicking her while she was down.

The family is reporteldy from China but was in Serbia at the time of this disgusting incident.

Once this video went viral, fans called for a number of professional tennis players to step up and condemn the action of the father here and even called for his arrest.

I will warn you, some may find the footabge below to be very distubing.