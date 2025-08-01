NICHE Releases 2025 List Of Best Suburbs in Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - NICHE.com has just released their list of "Best Suburbs to Live in Louisiana" and two out of the top 5 are right here in Acadiana.

Let's take a look at the top 5, what suburbs and neighborhoods they are, and why they're great.

What Makes A Neighborhood Great?

A good neighborhood to live in typically balances safety, convenience, community, and overall quality of life.

Some key factors that make certain neighborhoods and suburbs great are things like low crime rates, well-lit streets and sidewalks, community watch programs, affordability, being zoned for great schools and school districts, and more.

For some, easy access to amenities and services is important as well.

Being close to grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, banks, parks, gyms, and great restaurants is certainly something that contributes to a great neighborhood.

Best Louisiana Neighborhoods 2025

NICHE.com has just released their list of "2025 Best Suburbs to Live in Louisiana".

So, how did they compile their list?

From NICHE.com -

"The Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.

 

This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area."

According to their findings, below are the top 5 best suburbs to live in Louisiana for 2025.

#1 - Prairieville, Louisiana

Overall NICHE Grade = A

Public Schools = A

Population - 35,010

#2 Broussard, Louisiana

Overall NICHE Grade = A

Public Schools = B

Population - 13,791

#3 Youngsville, Louisiana

Overall NICHE Grade = A

Public Schools = A-

Population - 16,664

#4 Destrehan, Louisiana

Overall NICHE Grade = A

Public Schools = A

Population - 11,786

#5 Old Jefferson, Louisiana

Overall NICHE Grade = A

Public Schools = B-

Population - 7,790

Read more at NICHE.com.

