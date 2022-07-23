Youngsville Police Department Releases App

The Youngsville Police Department has announced a bit of exciting information for its residents.

The Youngsville Police Department and the Youngsville Police Department’s Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux have announced that their new app is ready to be downloaded.

This new app is for the Youngsville Police Department and is a free app to download for both Android and iPhone users.

The goal of this app is to help increase communication between the citizens of Youngsville and the Youngsville Police Department.

Here are some of the features that the app will provide:

Alerts – be alerted directly from the Youngsville Police Department on emergencies, crime, traffic, and more

Station map – get directions to Youngsville Police Department stations

Submit a tip – directly submit a tip to YPD

Social media – direct access to the Youngsville Police Department's social media accounts

News and events – stay up to date with the latest news from the Youngsville Police Department

Users will also be able to find the staff directory and pay fines through the app.

