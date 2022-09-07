Youngsville Dental Clinic Offering Free Dental Work This Weekend

A Youngsville dental clinic will be offering free dental work this weekend starting at 8 am.

This weekend Youngsville Dental Care, 3014 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, will be offering free cleanings and extractions.

The free dental work will be offered Saturday, Sept 10 from 8 am until noon.

From KATC -

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 337-857-3750 for more information.

Have you let your cleanings and dental health get behind since the pandemic hit?

Or, maybe the high price of everything has gotten the best of your budget.

You're not alone, and Youngsville Dental Clinic wants to help folks get back on track!

From freedentistryday.org -

"Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing access to free dentistry across the nation. Thousands of dentists across the United States come together in an effort to give back to the communities they serve, by providing residents with easily accessible, high-quality dental care for free."