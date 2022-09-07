Youngsville Dental Clinic Offering Free Dental Work This Weekend

Youngsville Dental Clinic Offering Free Dental Work This Weekend

Google Maps

A Youngsville dental clinic will be offering free dental work this weekend starting at 8 am.

Google Maps
loading...

Youngsville Dental Care Free Dental Work

This weekend Youngsville Dental Care, 3014 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, will be offering free cleanings and extractions.

The free dental work will be offered Saturday, Sept 10 from 8 am until noon.

From KATC -

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. You can call 337-857-3750 for more information.

 

Caroline LM via Unsplash
loading...

Have you let your cleanings and dental health get behind since the pandemic hit?

Or, maybe the high price of everything has gotten the best of your budget.

You're not alone, and Youngsville Dental Clinic wants to help folks get back on track!

Free Dentistry Day 2022

From freedentistryday.org -

"Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing access to free dentistry across the nation. Thousands of dentists across the United States come together in an effort to give back to the communities they serve, by providing residents with easily accessible, high-quality dental care for free."

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: city of youngsville, dentist
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL