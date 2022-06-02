Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!

Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain.

It seems that the story went a little something like this-

The one-day-old baby ducklings fell down a drain in Sugar Ridge Subdivision in Youngsville, La. The grate on the drain was too heavy to be lifted so Jared called the City of Youngsville to get some help for these sweet little animals.

Youngsville City Workers came out and were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with the other family members.

Of course, people took to social media to thank everyone involved in the rescue.

Everything worked out in the end and the family was able to swim off together. They were even spotted a little while later enjoying the sun and water.

A big thank you to all those involved in helping these little animals.

