Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Facebook/ Mayor Ken Ritter

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!

Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain.

 

It seems that the story went a little something like this-

The one-day-old baby ducklings fell down a drain in Sugar Ridge Subdivision in Youngsville, La. The grate on the drain was too heavy to be lifted so Jared called the City of Youngsville to get some help for these sweet little animals.

Chopperizzle/ TikTok
loading...
Facebook
loading...

Youngsville City Workers came out and were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with the other family members.

 

Of course, people took to social media to thank everyone involved in the rescue.

Facebook
loading...
Facebook
loading...
Facebook
loading...
Facebook
loading...

Everything worked out in the end and the family was able to swim off together. They were even spotted a little while later enjoying the sun and water.

 

A big thank you to all those involved in helping these little animals.

Can Your Dog Eat This? 9 Common Foods You Should Know About

8 Reasons Why Mosquitoes Love You More Than Other People

Filed Under: animal rescue, city of youngsville, ducks, Mayor Ken Ritter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top