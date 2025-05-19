(KPEL) — A Louisiana animal hospital is under investigation after authorities were notified of animals in concerning conditions.

The St. Gabriel Police Department received a tip from two non-profit animal rescue organizations, Animal Protection and Welfare Society and Licking for Love, on Sunday around 9:30 PM, according to WAFB.

Authorities Discovered Over 30 Animals In Terrible Conditions

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the majority of the dogs appeared to be abandoned, malnourished, and in poor health.

Over 30 dogs were rescued, many in poor and deteriorating health. The environment was deemed unsafe for the animals’ well being.

Additionally, officers made a heartbreaking discovery in a trash can on the property. They found remains of deceased animals that were under

Local Animal Rescue Groups Step In to Help

In a post on the St. Gabriel Police Department's Facebook page, they stated that volunteers and rescue workers were at the facility until 1 AM to ensure that every animal was removed and received care immediately.

We sincerely thank the dedicated volunteers, rescue organizations, and Animal Control officers for their tireless efforts and compassion.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the animal hospital and what led to the conditions that were witnessed and documented on Sunday. They are working closely with animal welfare partners and will continue to update the community along the way.

Community Members Share Disturbing Experiences

Morgan C. recalled an unsettling visit, saying, “We took our dog there once for what seemed like a little bit of arthritis, and the first thing he wanted to do was perform surgery. No medication, no PT, no nothing… Straight to surgery. Never went back.”

Rachel M., who claims to be a former employee, commented, “That man belongs in jail. I left from working there this past December. Please feel free to contact me!”

Louisiana authorities are cracking down on animal abuse across the state, which has been a long-standing issue in, but not limited to, St. Landry Parish, Iberia Parish, and Sabine Parish.

Read More: Louisiana Mother and Son Face 28 Counts of Dogfighting

Another commenter, Missy M.-K., shared a heartbreaking story involving her Great Dane. “Dr. Sod performed surgery on the WRONG knee… Since then, our dog developed an infection and the wound never healed. She had to have the device surgically removed by our vet. He promised a refund, but we never got it. It’s been a heartbreaking mess.”

Other locals described ongoing concerns, with Toni L. J. stating, “They need to suspend his vet license, his business license, and whatever else they can do.”

One user, YaYa G., was more direct: “People BEEN saying this! Every person that works there needs to be charged. They sold me a deaf dog and flat out LIED repeatedly about it.”

Read More: Louisiana Sheriff's Office Speak Out on Animal Cruelty Cases

