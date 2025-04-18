Louisiana Man Arrested After Dog Found Shot and Chained to Tree

(KPEL) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man believed to be responsible for shooting a dog named Olive multiple times and leaving her tied to a tree to die a slow, painful death.

When deputies arrived at the call about Olive, they said she was severely malnourished and had broken legs, and was in fact suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Once deputies unchained her form the tree she was unable to stand or walk.

"On March 6, 2025, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Zenor Road near the ponds to locate a dog that was possibly shot. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to a man who had found the dog. The deputy saw that the dog had multiple wounds consistent with gunshot wounds. The dog was tied to a tree, and when untied, she had trouble walking as the front legs were severely injured or broken, and she was severely malnourished."

An animal cruelty investigation was carried out by SMPSO, and an anonymous tip led deputies to Olive's owner, Gerard Leon Harris, who was taken into custody on Friday morning.

"Through the investigation, evidence was obtained that the dog was in Harris's possession, care, and control. The detective obtained information that established Harris as the person who shot the dog."

Harris was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

In a statement from SMPSO Sheriff Gary Driskell stated, "Animal abuse is a crime against the defenseless. Those who commit these horrific acts will be arrested and prosecuted."

"Olive did not survive her wounds, which is why it is so much more important now that we BE HER VOICE."

The rescue organization met with the St.Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and is working to spread the word and make sure the people responsible for animal cruelty crimes like this one are held accountable.

"Her sweet little body was full of holes from all the gunshots she endured, yet she still had the courage to ask for help when discovered by a kind-hearted citizen who untied the heavy chain that was keeping her in the brush, not to be discovered to presumably die a slow, painful, starved death."

