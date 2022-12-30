Nine Horses Found Neglected in St. Landry Parish—Husband &#038; Wife Arrested

Nine Horses Found Neglected in St. Landry Parish—Husband & Wife Arrested

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

St. Landry Parish Animal Control discovered, "around fifteen horses, nine of which were severely malnourished and neglected and one horse had an open infection on its face" on Dec. 29, 2022, resulting in the arrest of husband and wife, Rigoberto Martinez-Gonzales (51) and Sharon Martinez (51) from White Oak Road in Washinton, La.

The couple was arrested by St. Landry Parish Government investigators after receiving a complaint about alleged neglect of the animals.

St. Landry Animal Control seized the horses and will nurture them back to health. The husband and wife were charged with nine counts of simple cruelty to animals.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control
loading...

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard reminds the community that animal cruelty is not limited to cats and dogs.

Animal cruelty affects more than just dogs and cats, so to see multiple horses in this condition is unacceptable. Our office is committed to enforcing laws on ALL animals, big or small. -St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard

St. Landry Parish Animal Control
loading...
St. Landry Parish Animal Control
loading...
St. Landry Parish Animal Control
loading...

If you see any signs of animal abuse or neglect, contact Animal Control at (337) 948-6184.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, horses, st. landry parish animal control
Categories: Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL