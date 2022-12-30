Nine Horses Found Neglected in St. Landry Parish—Husband & Wife Arrested

St. Landry Parish Animal Control discovered, "around fifteen horses, nine of which were severely malnourished and neglected and one horse had an open infection on its face" on Dec. 29, 2022, resulting in the arrest of husband and wife, Rigoberto Martinez-Gonzales (51) and Sharon Martinez (51) from White Oak Road in Washinton, La.

The couple was arrested by St. Landry Parish Government investigators after receiving a complaint about alleged neglect of the animals.

St. Landry Animal Control seized the horses and will nurture them back to health. The husband and wife were charged with nine counts of simple cruelty to animals.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard reminds the community that animal cruelty is not limited to cats and dogs.

Animal cruelty affects more than just dogs and cats, so to see multiple horses in this condition is unacceptable. Our office is committed to enforcing laws on ALL animals, big or small. -St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard

If you see any signs of animal abuse or neglect, contact Animal Control at (337) 948-6184.