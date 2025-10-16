WALKER, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana State Police troopers were called to a crash in the early morning of Tuesday, October 14, in Walker involving two vehicles and a pair horses.

Crash Happened Early Tuesday on LA 447

According to LSP, two horses somehow wandered into the roadway (LA 447 in Livingston Parish) and were each hit by different vehicles. Sadly, both horses died from their injuries.

No other information was released by authorities, but it does appear that the drivers of the vehicles were unharmed.

Witness Shares What They Saw on Social Media

Witnesses took to social media to explain what they saw.

On the Facebook group "Livingston Parish Rants & Raves," one person wrote:

Unfortunately I witnessed this happen. Well at least the SUV happen. I could see through the SUV's headlights that the horse darted out in front of him at the last second. My first thought it was a deer. I was able to stop in time as the horse was in the middle of the road still after impact. It then ran back into its pen. I checked on the driver who said he was fine. His vehicle was badly wrecked. I called 911 after leaving.

