Haseya's New Beginning Animal Rescue in the Crowley and Rayne areas is in need of your help.

The rescue is hosting a BBQ burger fundraiser and adoption day on Saturday, July 30th in Crowley at the Crowley Vet Hospital. Where you come in is purchasing a ticket for only $5.

The event is going to be a ton a fun and the chance to love on some adorable animals.

But there are more ways to help Haseya's outside of the fundraiser. This incredible group of volunteers has proven its loyalty to the animal community and have proven to be true heroes. According to the Haseya's website, their mission is,

The purpose of Haseya's New Beginning is to form a passionate team of individuals dedicated to helping animals that need us the most, including the sick, the starving, the wild, the weak, and the unwanted. We want to take the biggest challenges that seem impossible, with God by our side, and make them possible by providing each one with medical care, a proper diet, love, and most importantly, a New Beginning.

In order to keep this promise, they need help from the community. Vet bills aren't cheap and it takes quite a bit of food to keep these fur babies going. Your donations, even a $5 ticket for a BBQ hamburger, goes further than you think.

The only thing better than a donation would be to give one of the precious fur babies their new beginning and their furever home.

You can visit Haseya's website to purchase your BBQ burger ticket now.