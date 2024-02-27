Louisiana Libraries Double E-Book, Audio Book Inventory

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana libraries largely use a digital platform that allows patrons to choose from a plethora of e-books and e-Audiobooks, making 250,000 titles available from 34 libraries. The Lafayette Public Library is switching it up to nearly double the number of books and other publications people can borrow, even comic books!

E-books allow readers to take their books with them wherever they go digitally. That means that, if you have your phone with you (which most of us do 24/7), you'll never be without your book. Stuck waiting in a doctor's office or OMV? Your book is always in your pocket or your purse, so you always have a way to pass the time enjoyably.

The Lafayette Public Library is part of the Bayouland E-Library Co-op, and the libraries share digital publications. When you want to borrow an e-book, you tap into all of their inventories. Acadia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Iberia, Vermilion, and Opelousas-Eunice also participate with the co-op, and they are also transitioning to the new platform.

The new cloudLibrary by Bibliotheca will add 150,000 items to the selection. The move will also give patrons Comics Plus and NewsStand, which can all be accessed from the same cloudLibrary app. Comics Plus will provide patrons with over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga. Through NewsStand, patrons can access over 7,500 digital magazines and newspapers.

It's exciting to think that you'll now have nearly half a million choices for e-books and audio books you can use for free!

The cloudLibrary app is free and available for Apple, Android devices, computers, Kindle Fire and other eReaders, and can be found in the App store (iOS) or in Google Play (Android). Once the app is downloaded, patrons can simply log in once using their Lafayette Public Library card. Visit yourcloudlibrary.com to learn more.

You will need a library card from the area where you live or work in order to "check out" a book. In Lafayette, you can request one online. Library cards are free.

Visit lafayettepubliclibary.org, and follow LPL on social media for up-to-date information.

Timing information

Libby users will be able to place holds through February 29 and borrow titles through March 5. Libby will be available for use until 11:59 pm on March 12. However, during the transition to cloudLibrary, no new titles will be purchased in Libby, and the amount of holds and loan periods per library card will be reduced. Titles that were purchased by the Library for the Libby app will be transferred to cloudLibrary on March 13. Those who have been using Libby through the Lafayette Public Library should be aware that the service will be discontinued on March 13.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. Gallery Credit: Deborah Brosseau