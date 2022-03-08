City of Broussard Holds Job Fair

Are you looking for a job?

Is someone you know looking for a job?

If so then you are in luck. The City of Broussard is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9 am to noon at the Ballroom of Broussard, located at 405 Albertsons Parkway

The job fair will help local business partners find job seekers with a variety of education and experience levels. There will be jobs in Health care, mechanical, hospitality, manufacturing, and more represented. There will also be full-time and part-time opportunities available.

"Broussard is home to a variety of businesses that offer diverse opportunities to professionals of all skill levels. Our goal is to connect local businesses with the skilled workforce they need to continue to thrive in our community," said Broussard Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Romero." The Broussard Community Job Fair will allow job seekers the opportunity to visit with nearly twenty local employers who are ready to fill both part- and full-time positions.”

Registration is not required for this job fair.

If you are interested in learning more about the event you can visit this website.



If you are a business that is interested in participating in the Brousard job fair you can reach out to Stacy Romero at stacy@broussardchamber.net

The event is hosted by the City of Broussard, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, and the Broussard Economic Development Corporation.