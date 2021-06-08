Broussard Names Olivier Interim Police Chief

The City of Broussard has announced that Vance Olivier has been selected to serve as interim Chief of Police. The announcement was made yesterday. Olivier will serve in that position until the next regular election which is slated for the fall of 2022.

Olivier was selected for the interim Chief's job after he and several other candidates were vetted by a nine-member selection committee. That committee was made up of council members, the mayor, and a group of community members who have experience and knowledge of working in law enforcement.

The committee reviewed resumes submitted for the position and then narrowed the choice down to two. Those two candidates and their qualifications were reviewed by the Mayor and the entire City Council. Following a special meeting of the Council and the Mayor yesterday it was announced that Olivier had been chosen for the position.

City of Broussard via YouTube

Olivier did make a statement concerning his appointment. The context of that statement was published in a story by KATC Television.

I look forward to working with all the fellow police officers in Broussard, the community leaders, as well as the citizens of Broussard.

Olivier went on to share some personal thoughts about the people who have supported him in his professional career and in his personal life.

With that being said, I have to thank my family and friends who are here to support me tonight. I really do appreciate that it means a lot to me and I'm looking forward to getting out there and working. Hit the ground running and make a positive change for the city of Broussard and the police department because I know we need it at this point.

Interim Chief Olivier brings an expansive knowledge of law enforcement and experience to the Broussard position. He has served in many capacities in the Lafayette Police Department and most recently served as a Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Interim Chief Olivier succeeds former Chief Brannon Decou who announced his retirement earlier this year. Decou was under investigation for alleged sexual harassment claims by a former employee at the time he submitted his resignation.

Olivier's time as Interim Chief will last slightly over a year as a new chief will be chosen during the regular election cycle in the Fall of 2022.

