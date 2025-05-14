BROUSSARD, LA (KPEL) — Downtown Lafayette has seen new businesses and restaurants come and go over the years.

One would think that with the guaranteed foot traffic from events like Art Walk, Festival International, and Downtown Alive, keeping a business thriving downtown shouldn't be much of an issue.

The truth is, Downtown Lafayette businesses face even more hurdles than other businesses in a regular shopping center, but locals are always eager to support them.

For a business to truly thrive downtown, you have to find a unique way to keep customers coming back. One in particular has done just that and has easily become a pillar of the food scene in Downtown Lafayette, Central Pizza.

For seven years, Central Pizza has impressed Lafayette with its famous Paulie and legendary Central Wings, and now they are ready to embark on a new, exciting chapter.

A Downtown Lafayette Staple

After seeing so much success with their first location, the owners have decided to expand to the Broussard area in the former Market Eatz location that closed at the end of last year.

Gus Rezende shared his excitement with us about the announcement and how grateful he and his business partners are to the Lafayette community for rallying behind them consistently for years.

After seven incredible years rooted in the heart of downtown Lafayette, we are humbled and beyond excited to announce that Central Pizza is expanding to the City of Broussard. This next chapter is possible because of the love, loyalty, and support from our amazing community. Thank you for believing in us — stay tuned for more exciting updates in the weeks ahead!

Central Pizza Expanding to Broussard with Second Location

Those of you who live in the Broussard or Youngsville area won't have to make the trek downtown to pick up one of their famous wood-fired pizzas now that there will be a second location in your neck of the woods.

Although you will certainly still have to make time to explore all that Downtown Lafayette has to offer, from Reba Waters, hand-rolled sushi at Minami, or a sweet treat at Sunday's.

Stay tuned for more details about an official opening date.