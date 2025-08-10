Highlights

The Main Street and Morgan Avenue intersection in downtown Broussard reopened to traffic

Completion represents the final phase of the city's multi-year Envision Broussard downtown redevelopment plan

New intersection features Broussard's iconic gear design, symbolizing the city's industrial heritage

Additional sidewalk and infrastructure work continues on surrounding streets through early 2026

The project spans 2.2 miles from South Bernard Road to Albertson Parkway, with enhanced aesthetics and infrastructure

Key Broussard Intersection Reopens After Downtown Construction

Main Street and Morgan Avenue intersection completion marks major milestone in city's 2.2-mile Envision Broussard redevelopment project

BROUSSARD, La. (KPEL News) — The heart of downtown Broussard is beating again as the key intersection of Main Street and Morgan Avenue reopened to traffic following construction as part of the city's ambitious Envision Broussard redevelopment initiative.

According to Mayor Ray Bourque, the intersection completion represents a critical milestone in the final phase of the comprehensive downtown revitalization project that has transformed the city's core business district.

What Broussard Residents Need to Know

The intersection reopening brings immediate relief to local businesses and residents who navigated construction-related traffic challenges throughout the summer months. The upgraded intersection now features improved sidewalks, enhanced drainage systems, modernized utilities, and Broussard's signature gear design elements that celebrate the city's industrial spirit.

"It was our goal to complete and open the intersection as soon as possible," Mayor Bourque stated. "We appreciate the patience from our residents and businesses during construction."

In an earlier interview on Acadiana's Morning News on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, Bourque emphasized that the city was prioritizing maintaining street access to businesses surrounding the intersection throughout the construction process, recognizing the vital role these establishments play in downtown Broussard's economic ecosystem.

Timeline and Broussard Development Opportunities

While the intersection has reopened, additional infrastructure improvements will continue on connecting streets, the mayor's office stated in a press release on Sunday. Construction crews will extend sidewalk and utility work westward on Main Street to Clara Street, eastward to Polk Street, and along Morgan Avenue from the railroad tracks south to Madison Street.

"The intersection is the heart of our downtown. The businesses surrounding the intersection make the Main Street area thrive," Bourque explained. "We understand there were some challenges for them during construction, but I am optimistic that upgrading Main Street and Morgan Avenue will bring more people downtown."

What Happens Next for Broussard's Downtown

The current Phase 2 construction represents the middle segment of the comprehensive Envision Broussard project, which spans 2.2 miles from the city's gateway sign at Main Street and South Bernard Road to Albertson Parkway. With Phase 1 and Phase 3 already complete, the remaining Phase 2 work is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The multi-phase approach has allowed the city to maintain business accessibility while systematically upgrading infrastructure, aesthetics, and traffic flow throughout the downtown corridor.