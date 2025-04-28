LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A bridge in Lafayette is closed today, Monday, April 28, through Monday, May 12, 2025, to make necessary repair work.

The bridge is located on Idlewood Boulevard between Elm Drive and Spruce Drive. (Idlewood Boulevard is just off Johnston Street, basically behind Office Depot.)

(Click on the map to enlarge.)

The temporary closure is necessary for a contractor to perform structural repair work, including the splicing of all timber piles at the intermediate bent.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic while the repair is being done. Detour routes will be clearly marked and include the following roadways:

Birch Drive

Maple Drive

Spruce Drive

Local access will be maintained for residents who live within the work zone.

As always, motorists are encouraged to use caution, follow posted detour signage, and allow extra time for travel.

Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the public's patience as this important infrastructure improvement is completed.