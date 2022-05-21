One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate.

According to WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, officials with the Gonzales Police Department say three people were wounded in that shooting, one of them mortally. The conditions of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Investigators say they're not sure what led to the shooting, but they said all of the victims were customers.

According to police, two of the victims were juveniles. The adult with them, Willie Bridges, of Metairie, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. One of the juveniles is in critical condition. The other juvenile is stable in an area hospital

The reporter on scene for WAFB, Lester Duhé, reports that at least one bullet shattered one of the restaurant's windows.

So far, police have not arrested a suspect.

