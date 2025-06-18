A recently passed piece of legislation in Louisiana, signed by Governor Jeff Landry, now allows local and state governments to disable drones that pose a threat to public safety.

Who Can Forget All The Reports Of Large Drones Over New Jersey And New York?

Remember in 2024 when there were ongoing reports of large drones being seen above New Jersey? The Associated Press reports that for a time last year, there were 22 parts of New Jersey and 30 parts of New York where the Federal Aviation Administration banned drone use because so many sightings had happened in both states.

According to the Landry Administration, this law is a first-of-its-kind law in our country. The law now empowers any local or state law enforcement body to take the necessary steps to disable a drone that poses a serious threat to public safety.

It's Called The "We Will Act" Act.

Governor Landry explains the importance of making this the law in Louisiana.

This law puts Louisiana on the front lines of drone defense. We are taking bold steps now to protect our people and our skies before tragedy strikes.

Here Is What Governor Jeff Landry Had To Say About The Law

Landry's statement goes on to explain how this law will work,

The law empowers specially trained officers to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic technologies to neutralize unmanned aerial systems operating unlawfully near high-risk areas such as schools, public events, and critical infrastructure.

In Landry's statement, he outlines that the law has a provision for individuals who are convicted of violating it. A violator can face a fine of up to $5,000, a sentence of up to one year in jail, and mandatory forfeiture of the drone used during the non-compliance.

Last year, media outlets and the public were reporting on seeing large drones, and often in large numbers, frequently over places like military installations and large public gatherings. The legislation and subsequent law are a reaction to those instances from 2024.

Did They Ever Solve The Drone Mystery?

After conducting extensive investigations last year and this year, the Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged that many of the drones had been authorized to operate in those areas, according to a report by NBC.

That just begs someone to ask the question, "Why didn't they just tell the media they had authorized most of those drones in the first place?"