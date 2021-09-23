Superb News As Lafayette Expands Bus Route For Amazon

Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government have announced Lafayette Transit System will be expanded bus service to help employees who work for the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

CNG Bus Photo Courtesy of Lafayette City Parish Govt.

LTS has decided to expand a route. It will go from Gloria Switch Road where it meets I-49, and it will go to the Amazon Center. This will help people in that area have reliable transportation to the facility. It will also offer them reliable service so some of the retails establishments in the area.

According to city officials, bus stops are available on the Northeast Frontage Road. Riders will be able to use bus service all the way to Hector Connoly Road.

The brand new service will begin this coming Monday, September 27, 2021.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government officials, there were several groups that worked together to make this happen.

The following groups worked on a coordinated effort to make this bus route change work for another transportation option for Amazon workers:

Lafayette Transit System

Lafayette Economic Development Authority

The City of Carencro

You can get a Day Pass to use the bus system all day long for $3. If you take a single ride it will cost $1. If you would like to find out about the bus system and bus routes, you can click here.

If you would prefer to call and speak to someone about bus service, you can utilize the following numbers:

Lafayette Transit System general information 337-291-8570

Fare and Schedule information 337-291-8570

Customer Service 337-291-7041

