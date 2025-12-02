(KPEL News) - A Louisiana man who is already in jail charged with possession of child sex abuse material and bestiality is now facing even more charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The initial investigation into this man began after a complaint was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This center also has a form on its website where you can report suspected cybercrime by clicking the link: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.

Initial Arrest of Lake Charles Man for Child Porn and Sex Abuse of Animals

Officials say 28-year-old Zachary P. Gautreau of Lake Charles was arrested for having child sexual and animal sexual material on July 18. He has been in the Calcasieu Parish Jail since that time. He was arrested on nine counts of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of animals.

Recently, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office, obtained a warrant for additional charges against Gautreau.

Additional 44 Charges Filed Against a Lake Charles Man

Now, Gautreau is facing 44 additional charges for having pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Gautreau's bond has been set at $2.5 million on the latest charges.

