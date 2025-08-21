PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A body was found near a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish in the early evening hours on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, they responded to the dead end of Lobdell Highway, just south of I-10, regarding the discovery of a body.

The body was found at a homemade campsite near the dead end.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, according to officials.

No further details have been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

