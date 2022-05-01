Female Body Found in the Atchafalaya River Identified

It has been reported that a woman's body was recovered from the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish on Sunday Morning.

The woman was spotted and pulled from the river by the Marine Deputies around 10 am on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Monique Barrilleaux, 38, of Morgan City.

There is no clear answer as to why the body was in the river and officials have not yet determined how long the body had been in the water.

Public Information Officer David Spencer said the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

We will keep you updated as this is a developing story.