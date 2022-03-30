The 2nd annual Concert for a Cure will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette in downtown Lafayette.

The event is put on by the group FUNraisers for St Jude and all the proceeds from this concert will go to the babies at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The concert features music from Atchafalaya, Chubby Carrier and country great Doug Stone.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale soon and will be priced as follows:

General admission - $50

VIP - $75

VIP w/Seat - $100 (Limited)

VIP tickets include admission to the show along with free food, wine, and draft beer.

According to the event organizers, tickets will be available shortly after Easter and can be purchased at the Rock 'n' Bowl website.

There are also VIP tables available for purchase along with sponsorship opportunities. Contact Mike Soileau at 337-581-9549 for details.

Doug Stone, Facebook Doug Stone, Facebook loading...

The headliner for the show, Doug Stone, debuted on the national scene back in 1990 with his single "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)."

Over the years, Stone has charted 26 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart, with eight of those singles going all the way to #1. Some of those hits include "In a Different Ligh," "A Jukebox with a Country Song," "Too Busy Being in Love," and "Why Didn't I Think of That."