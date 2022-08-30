Maddie’s Fighting Spirits to Benefit Acadiana Nonprofit

Maddie’s Footprints is holding a fundraiser on Friday, September 16, 2022, that you don’t want to miss, Maddie’s Fighting Spirits.

Maddie’s Footprints was founded in 2010 to give financial and emotional support to Acadiana families dealing with miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

Get our free mobile app

All of the money that is raised by Maddie’s Footprints stays in Acadiana. So if you don’t have plans yet mark your calendars for Maddie’s Fighting Spirits. The event will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022, at The Madison Banquet & Reception Center located at 406 East Madison Street in Broussard. Doors will open at 6 pm and the main event starts at 7 pm.

General Admission tickets are $50 a piece until Friday, September 2, 2022, at that time ticket prices will go up to $75.

What is Maddie’s Fighting Spirits?:

Maddie's Fighting Spirits is a competition of cocktail creativity between five local bartenders, each will represent some of Acadiana’s most popular restaurants and bars.

Each competitor will have three rounds to mix, shake, and stir their best cocktail creations.

Of course, awards will be given out at the event to showcase the best of the best.

Cocktail/business attire is required for the event. All attendees must be at least 21 years old to enter and possess a valid ID.

For more information about Maddie’s Fighting Spirits, you can visit the Maddie’s Footprints website or Facebook page.

Lafayette Vodka Flavors We Need