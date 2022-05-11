Country, Rhythm & Blue Monday at The Grouse Room Set for May 16

Country music and the blues go together like potato salad and gumbo, and we're here for it all. (OK, actually for this night, it's rice dressing and potato salad...but more on that later.)

We are proud to partner with The Blue Monday All-Stars this Monday, May 16 for another edition of "Country, Rhythm & Blue Monday," presented by Quality of Life Services.

This special evening of live music will feature the aforementioned all-star blues band teaming up with some of Acadiana's finest country singers.

Scheduled to appear include:

Michael Scott Boudreaux

Clay Cormier

Ken Holloway

Jaryd Lane

Blaine Roy

And maybe some special guests, because you never know who will show up to a Blue Monday.

Admission is $20 at the door and that amount includes a delicious Blue Plate Special which has in it: BBQ Leg Quarters, Rice Dressing, Green Beans & Potato Salad.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm and the show will run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Just as these two soulful styles of music come together for the purpose of the Blue Monday Mission, our community is asked to come together to support the 7th Annual Williams' Bros Diaper Drive.

Love Of People, which is the charitable arm of Blue Monday, is asking everyone to bring a pack/case of diapers and/or wipes (children's or adult) to the Second Annual Country Rhythm & Blue Monday.

To learn more about Monday evening's show, visit the Facebook event page here.