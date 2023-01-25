A middle school coach from Cecilia has taken to social media to raise funds to buy exercise equipment for his students.

Health and Physical Education teacher Myles Melancon works at Cecilia Junior High School in St. Martin Parish.

Melancon recently posted a fundraiser on the Donors Choose website, entitled KEEPING THE BULLDOGS FIT, asking for donations to aid in purchasing the equipment.

Donors Choose is an organization that, according to its website, "is committed to combating racial and socioeconomic inequity in school funding."

The organization is dedicated to providing as much support as it can to teachers who work in low-income communities and with students of color.

We make it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need, moving us closer to a nation where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education. - Donors Choose

Donors Choose is very similar to GoFundMe, but with a concentration on education and helping struggling schools, students, and educators.

Melancon submitted a project to the Donors Choose organization, asking for help with the exercise equipment.

You can hear the passion Melancon has for his students, his school, and his position as an educator in his project's description.

I am fortunate to teach wonderful 6th, 7th, and 8th grade boys of CJHS. They are an energetic group that relishes moving during their PE time... I have seen how physical activity allows students to "blow off steam" and relieve stress in their lives. - Myles Melancon, DonorsChoose

Melancon goes on to say that he hopes to get students moving and to have fun while doing it and that this equipment will aid in that quest.

I want to get students active as possible to increase their health and show them that they can have fun in doing so! These materials will assist in creating a dynamic environment to promote physical activity. - Myles Melancon, DonorsChoose

Melancon feels that, if the students have the right equipment, "it will allow them to take control of their physical fitness" and learn valuable information they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

A list of items intended to be purchased with the raised funds includes jumping exercise boxes, kettlebell weight sets, hurdles, dodgeball sets, skip ball sets, motivational posters, and a few other items.

Melancon's combined "ask" for the project is just over $1,300 and, as of this writing, donations have reached about half of the goal.

click here for the full list of needed items and to donate

Under $700 left to go to help Melancon reach his goal of acquiring exercise equipment for his students at Cecilia Junior High!