Cecilia, LA (KPEL News) - South Louisiana parishes have been plagued by ATM thefts over the last 6 months are more, and sheriff's departments are investigating individually and together to find the suspects committing these crimes, which share the same modus operandi or MO. But the tide may be turning.

All departments in Louisiana and neighboring states have been working to identify any of the thieves who are caught on camera, but wear ski masks and clothing that covers the majority of their body so they can't be.

These criminals have ripped the ATMs from Louisiana convenience stores and banks in mostly rural areas like, Iota, Lawtell, Cecilia, Arnaudville, Loreauville, and Crowley. That's, by no means, an exhaustive list, but the crime expands beyond the location from which they stole the ATM.

The heavy-duty trucks they hook a chain to and then yank the machine out have been stolen from another parish. For instance, they stole a truck in Lafayette Parish, and law enforcement officials believe it's the one used to steal the ATM from a bank in Loreauville.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the amount of money they get from the machines varies, depending on how recently it was filled. But the money isn't the only loss for the victims. The group of sheriff's believe that there is more than one crew.

Businesses are destroyed because, many times, the bad guys use the truck to smash through the glass. The trucks they steal are dumped in a rural field or burned.

After months of investigations, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says the tide is turning. His department arrested one suspect and identified another one of the culprits.

They believe 27-year-old Trevon Brooks of Carencro was involved in the January 23 robbery of T-Cochon Store in Cecilia. Sheriff Breaux says a red 1997 Ford pick-up was stolen from a business nearby and used to smash the front doors for access to the ATM.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brooks on charges of:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Simple Burglary

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Sheriff Breaux isn't releasing the name of the person they arrested yet. Once they have Brooks in custody, more details will be released.

Here's what Brooks looks like:

If you have information about where police can find him or any other suspects wanted in the crime, please call St. Martin Parish Crimestoppers at 337-341-3030 or send a tip via the P3 Tips App. Tipster remain anonymous and may receive a cash award if the information leads to an arrest.