Peloton, the exercise equipment company that specializes in high-end equipment and subscription services for workout routines, is under fire again - and this time, the federal government is getting involved.

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million of one of its exercise bikes, the model PL01. That model has been sold by the company since January 2018.

The problem with this particular model is the seat post, which is prone to breaking. That has forced the company to initiate the recall and offer replacement seat posts.

The Peloton PL-01 exercise bike, which is currently under recall because of a faulty seat post. Credit: Peloton/Website loading...

Via the Peloton website:

REASON FOR RECALL: The original Peloton Bike seat post can break unexpectedly during use, creating a potential fall and injury risk. Peloton has identified 35 reports (as of April 30, 2023) of seat posts breaking out of 2,160,000 units sold in the US. There have been 13 reports of injuries, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises. Peloton is offering a free replacement seat post to Members in the US that can be installed at home without the need for a service call. Only one seat post replacement will be offered per Bike. To obtain your free, replacement seat post, please visit this page. For instructions on how to install your replacement seat post you can watch this video or follow these PDF instructions. For questions regarding this announcement, please contact our Member Support team on our toll-free number at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, 7 days a week or online at, or visit our Support site www.onepeloton.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a government agency that assists with recalls and, according to its charter, "protects the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from thousands of types of consumer products under its jurisdiction," has warned the public to stop using this particular bike immediately.

The CSPC says that Peloton has received "35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike."

Naturally, Wall Street is not reacting well to the news.

The PL-01 recall is one of several recalls currently affecting Peloton products. Those other recalls include:

Tread+

For more information about the Peloton Tread+ recall, click here. To request a return or repair for your Tread+, click here.

Tread

For more information about the Peloton Tread recall, click here. To request a return or repair for your Tread, click here.

PR70P Clip-in Pedals

For more information about the PR70P clip-in pedals recall, click here. To order free pedals for self-installation, submit the New Pedal Order Form here.

