One of the most popular restaurants in the country, Chick-fil-A, recently announced that there would be a new sandwich on the menu by the end of August, and one of the biggest questions was whether or not we would be seeing it locally.

We can confirm that it is indeed available locally.

The new sandwich, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, was released in stores nationwide on August 28. It features the traditional bun and chicken, but that's it. Everything else is new.

The new menu item features pimento cheese and honey, and the usual pickles have been replaced by pickled jalapenos.

It's not the first time the sandwich has been introduced, mind you - originally, it was given a limited release in North and South Carolina. But that was back in 2020. It appears the chain was pleased with the results, and they've been working on a nationwide release, which is what launched on Monday.

The sandwich comes in a box, rather than the familiar foil packaging the original chicken sandwich comes in. Inside the box, the sandwich is half-wrapped in paper, with the pimento and pickled jalapenos clearly visible.

However, you can also taste the sweetness of the honey at first bite.

The combination of the flavors is very distinct and is getting a lot of fans, both locally and nationally.

One post on a local Facebook group raved about the new sandwich.

Whoever thought of this combo is a genius. Even if you don’t like pimento cheese, you should try it, because all the flavors together are mind blowing!

It features an original Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños.

You can also ask for the honey on the side or extra

If you want it on a wrap, you can order a wrap and a side of pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños, & 2 honey packets to add yourself!

I bet on a breakfast biscuit it’s DELISH!

Naturally, we had to give it a taste, and we can confirm it's worth Chick-fil-A's typically long lines to get one. But while you're there, you may also want to splurge on the new shake, the Caramel Crumble Milkshake.

