Gerber Baby Selected: First With Limb Difference

Gerber Baby Selected: First With Limb Difference

Style Magazine

Gerber announced its 2022 Gerber Photo Search winner on Wednesday and she's adorable Isa Slish. She is Gerber's second Chief Growing Officer. She and her family are from Oklahoma. Isa was born on September 18, 2021.

Gerber held a promotion to find the company's newest spokesperson (spokesbaby). Babies/Children up to 4 years of age were allowed to enter the contest. Gerber was in search of a baby or child with a "playful smile". In addition, they were looking for a candidate with "an irresistible giggle...in addition to an undeniable loveable personality".

Little Isa is described as a sweet little girl with a beautiful smile. And she loves to giggle.

Isa is the first Gerber baby with Congenital Femoral Deficiency and Fibular Hemimelia, she was born missing part of her right leg. She is Gerber's first Gerber Spokesbaby with a limb difference.

Her family won $25,000. Isa will appear across all social media platforms for Gerber and all marketing campaigns and materials.

This is the first year the baby food giant will be matching the winnings by donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gerber (@gerber)

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: babies, contest, fundraiser, gerber baby
Categories: National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top