Gerber Baby Selected: First With Limb Difference

Gerber announced its 2022 Gerber Photo Search winner on Wednesday and she's adorable Isa Slish. She is Gerber's second Chief Growing Officer. She and her family are from Oklahoma. Isa was born on September 18, 2021.

Gerber held a promotion to find the company's newest spokesperson (spokesbaby). Babies/Children up to 4 years of age were allowed to enter the contest. Gerber was in search of a baby or child with a "playful smile". In addition, they were looking for a candidate with "an irresistible giggle...in addition to an undeniable loveable personality".

Little Isa is described as a sweet little girl with a beautiful smile. And she loves to giggle.

Isa is the first Gerber baby with Congenital Femoral Deficiency and Fibular Hemimelia, she was born missing part of her right leg. She is Gerber's first Gerber Spokesbaby with a limb difference.

Her family won $25,000. Isa will appear across all social media platforms for Gerber and all marketing campaigns and materials.

This is the first year the baby food giant will be matching the winnings by donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes.