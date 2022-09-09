TikTok Nurse Reveals What to Tell Parents When Baby is Ugly

A nurse who has first-hand knowledge of what life is like in the delivery room has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok for her inside information on what medical practitioners are instructed to tell parents when their newborn is "less than cute".

Okay, what we are really talking about is an ugly baby. I am not going to be the one to cast aspersions on the physical appearance of anyone because the Lord knows a nurse looking at me might want to put a needle in her eyes. But may we please be real and for the sake of this article at least agree, that not all newborn babies are cute?

Miki Rai is a healthcare worker in Seattle and her recent video on TikTok about the subject of ugly babies has gone viral. In the clip, she explains that there are phrases and code words that healthcare professionals use in such cases.

Basically what Miki Rai is saying via her @mikiraiofficial TikTok page is this. If the baby is cute, say the baby is cute. If the baby is less than cute, say "it looks just like you".

Now the nurse's "phrase that pays" would land differently depending on who she happens to be talking to. For example, if this nurse was speaking to Carrie Underwood and said that, then all is forgiven.

Now, if she's talking to someone like old Macaulay Culkin or Steve Buschemi then it's certainly a clandestine insult to the child's physical appearance. But if I may be candid for a moment, in my opinion, and this goes for the two children that were allegedly fathered by me, all newborn babies look like Winston Churchill.

Now, if you give them a few days or even a few hours, they do get cuter and cuter until they eventually start talking and then all the cute goes out the window when they call a woman fat in the produce aisle at Winn-Dixie.

I guess it's a good thing that the measure of a person is not about physical beauty. It's about intelligence and kindness and to me that makes everyone a more beautiful soul.

For all of you lovely families that have welcomed a newborn into this crazy world. I hope you understand, we aren't talking about you or your child. It's those other people, you know the ones you secretly made fun of when their child was born?