Lafayette’s Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital Delivers Their 100,000th Baby

Lafayette's Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette has announced an incredible milestone. They have officially delivered their 100,000th baby!

On Halloween 2021 at 8:49 pm, sweet little Charlie Ann Broussard came into the world, earning the honor of baby number 100,000 delivered at 4600 Ambassador Caffery since opening in June 1983.

It’s a girl! Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed Charlie Ann Broussard, its 100,000th delivery since opening in June 1983! Dr. Francis Cardinale, OB-GYN and one of our Founding Fathers, delivered Charlie at 8:49 pm Sunday, Oct. 31, to parents Tori and Caleb Broussard of Maurice.

It's really pretty incredible to think that 100,000 people from all around Acadiana have been born at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.

Congratulations to Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital and the Broussards from Maurice!

Here's to 100,000 more...