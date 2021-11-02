Lafayette’s Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital Delivers Their 100,000th Baby

Our Lady Of Lourdes Women's and Children's Via Facebook

Lafayette's Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette has announced an incredible milestone. They have officially delivered their 100,000th baby!

Google Maps

 

On Halloween 2021 at 8:49 pm, sweet little Charlie Ann Broussard came into the world, earning the honor of baby number 100,000 delivered at 4600 Ambassador Caffery since opening in June 1983.

Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital via Facebook -

It’s a girl! Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed Charlie Ann Broussard, its 100,000th delivery since opening in June 1983! Dr. Francis Cardinale, OB-GYN and one of our Founding Fathers, delivered Charlie at 8:49 pm Sunday, Oct. 31, to parents Tori and Caleb Broussard of Maurice.

 

It's really pretty incredible to think that 100,000 people from all around Acadiana have been born at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.

Congratulations to Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital and the Broussards from Maurice!

Here's to 100,000 more...

