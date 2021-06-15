There was really big news announced today involving the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football program. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center has committed a $15 million gift over 15 years for the namings rights to Cajun Field.

This will be the largest philanthropic gift in Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics history.

Once completed, Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will help provide the first major extensive renovation to the facility in its 50-year existence.

"This transformational gift from Our Lady of Lourdes will play a pivotal role in the future of our campus community and Ragin' Cajuns Athletics," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. "Our Lady of Lourdes is one of the most vital organizations in Lafayette, as well as across Acadiana, and we are extremely grateful to join in this partnership to create a first-class game day experience for Cajun Nation and our student-athletes."

Some of the upgrades to Cajun Field in the works include a new west tower featuring premium suites, a luxurious club level and club seats, loge boxes and press box.

The premium suites will include indoor private seating as well as available outdoor seating for suite holders and their guests. Other amenities will include access to the climate-controlled club area, premium catered food and beverages, a cash bar with top-shelf alcohol, the ability to add additional food and drink, and a suite attendant to assist with game day needs.

Loge boxes will feature private outdoor seating and come with access to premium parking. Club seats will be assigned outdoor seating with high-quality chairs with armrests and beverage holders. Patrons in the loge boxes and club seats will also have access to the club area and all of its amenities.

The club area will also serve as a dining facility for Louisiana's more than 400 student-athletes throughout the year.

Additional plans for the project include a new video board, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade, and operational office spaces for Department of Athletics staff.

"Our long history of alignment with the University continues to evolve because our organizations share a collective vision towards a bright future for the Acadiana community we both serve," market president for the Acadiana Region of Our Lady of Lourdes Dr. Kathy Healy-Collier said. "Our partnership energizes all of our constituents, whether that's community service, economic investment or personal health. We're elevating Acadiana's regional profile, attracting new students and businesses and showcasing the Ragin' Cajun spirit. I call that a prescription for championship health."

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns open the 2021 season on the road on Saturday, September 4 at the Texas Longhorns. The kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm and the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.