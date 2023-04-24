‘Shaking Out the Good Stuff’ — SOLA Giving Day Set for May 4th

There is some much negativity in the world these days, so we figured you could use some good vibes to balance all the yuck out.

The annual SOLA Giving Day is set for 24 hours on Thursday, May 4, 2023. This day of donating is an event put on by the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

What is SOLA Giving Day?

SOLA Giving Day is an online fundraising tool offered to 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, and schools serving South Louisiana. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their fund needs.

How can I give to an organization?

Actually, you don't have to wait until SOLA Giving Day to give. You can go to www.solagivingday.org and donate now to your favorite organizations.

The actual SOLA Giving Day itself will take place from 12:00 am CST on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and end at 11:59 pm CST that evening.

Do keep in mind that there is a $5 minimum donation but there is no maximum donation. All gifts made to organizations through SOLA Giving Day are non-refundable.

What forms of donations are accepted?

Credit Card: Donations can be made with MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express credit or debit cards via the SOLA Giving Day website.

PayPal/Venmo: Donations can be made using your personal PayPal or Venmo account via the SOLA Giving Day website.

Bank Account: Donations can be made directly from your bank account with a donation minimum of $100 through the SOLA Giving Day website.

Check: Donations can be made by check but must be mailed/delivered to the nonprofit of your choice before May 4, 2023, and marked "SOLA Giving Day" in the subject line.

There are over 200 local organizations looking for your support this year, so help us "Shake Out the Good Stuff," and give to some wonderful causes.