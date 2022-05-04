SOLA Giving Day is Happening Today

SOLA Giving Day is today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, and they are looking for everyone in South Louisiana to come together and make an impact.

In 2021 there was a total of $1,855,567 raised for the South Louisiana community. This year we can beat that number but only if everyone comes together to help out this amazing cause.

What is SOLA Giving Day?

It is a 24-hour online giving event that is hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana. This fundraising tool is designed to inspire the community and all who love our region to come together and contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the work of local nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools.

You can also text "GIVE" to (337) 227-9757 to donate this year.

The organizations that are participating this year are:

232-HELP

Abbey Players Theatre

Acadian Baptist Center

Acadian Middle School

Acadiana Animal Aid

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Acadiana High School

Acadiana Needs

Acadiana Outreach Center

Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness & Housing

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music

Acadiana Veteran Alliance

Alice Boucher Elementary School

Angel Paws Adoption Center

Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Ascension Episcopal School

At The Kitchen Table Ministries

Atchafalaya Sports Club, Inc

Barataria- Terrebonne Estuary Foundation

Basin Arts

Bayou Community Foundation

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Blinded Veterans Association Louisiana/ Mississippi Regional Group

Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana

Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Inc

Broadmoor Elementary School

Broussard Middle Scool

Bunkhouse Shelter Inc

Camp Bon Coeur

Carencro Heights Elementary

Carencro High School

Carencro Middle

CASA of Lafourche

Catholic Charities of Acadiana/ Rebuilding Together Acadiana

Catholic High School New Iberia

Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building

Charles Burke Elementary

Chorale des Amis, Inc- Youth Choirs of Acadiana

Cite des Arts

Cpl Middlebrook Elementary

CYT Lafayette

David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy

Disability Rights Louisiana

Do IT Greener Foundation

Doris Mae Bienvenu Excellence in Music Fund

Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary

Dreams Foundation of Acadiana

Duson Elementary

Early College Academy

Earthshares Gardens

Easterseals Louisiana

Ecole Saint-Landry

Edgar Martin Middle School

Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette

Empowering the Community for Excellence Learning Center

Ernest Gallet Elementary

Evangeline Elementary School

Faith House

Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation

Focus Clubhouse

For the Birds of Acadiana

Foster the Love Louisiana

Fourchon Oilman's Foundation

Friends of the Bayou Lafourche, Inc

Friends of P.A.C.T Place

Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter

Girl Scouts Louisiana East

Girl Scouts of Louisana- Pines to the Gulf

Golden Meadow- Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

Green T. Lindon

Gueydan Museum and Cultural Arts Society

Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children

Hearts of Hope

Hi-5 inc

Highland Baptist Christian School

Holy Family Catholic School

Holy Rosary Redevelopment

Hope for Opelousas

Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center

Hospice of Acadiana

Hospice Promise Foundation

Houma Terrebonne Soccer Assication

Hunter for the Hungry Louisiana

Iberia Cultural Resources Association

Iberia Homeless Shelter, inc

J Wallace James Elementary

J.W. Faulk Elementary School

Jennings American Legion Hospital Foundation

John Paul the Great Academy

Judice Middle School

Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana

Katharine Drexel Elementary

L.J. Alleman

L. Leo Judice Elementary School

Lafayette 1823

Lafayette Ballet Theatre

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Lafayette High School

Lafayette Middle School

Lafayette Museum- Historic Home and Gardens

Lafourche Chamber Foundation

LASOAR

Leadership Lafourche

LaRosen Preparatory Schoo;

Lifted by Love

Live Oak Elementary

Louisiana 4-H Foundation

Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities

Louisina Folk Roots, Inc

Lousiana Imagine No Kill

Louisiana Military Museum

Louisiana Right to Life

Louisiana State University at Eunice Foundation

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium

Lourdes Foundation

MacDonell Children’s Services

Maddie’s Footprints Inc

Martial Billeaud Elementry

Miles Perret Cancer Services

Milton Elementary Middle School

Moncus Park

Myrtle lace Elementary

NAMI Acadiana

New Hope Community Development of Acadiana

New Iberia Museum Foundation

Northside High School

Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation

Ossun Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Ovey Comeaux High School

Palmetto Elementary School

Parish Proud

Parkinson’s Foundation Gulf Coast Chapter

Paul Breaux Middle School

People Serving Others

Pariaire Elementary School

Preservation Alliance of Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajun Catholics

Raphael-Evelyn Education Foundation

Red Bird Ministries

Regional Military Museum

Rho Omicron Foundation

Ridge Elementary School

Ross Granger Memorial Fund

S.J. Montgomery Elementary School

Sacred Heart of Jesus Chruch, Broussard

Sacred Heart School Foundation

Safehouse

Saint Luc French Immersion Center

Scott Middle School

Second Harvest Food Bank

Shadows-on-the-Teche

Shattered But Not Broken

Southside High School

St. Cecilia Catholic School

St. Edmund Athletic Booster Club

St. Edmund Catholic School

St. Edward school

St. Francis Elementary School

St. Francis Vegetable Garden, Inc

St. Leo the Great Church

St. Martinville Garden Cluf

St. Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy

Terrebonne General- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer center

The Acosta Foundation

The Current

The Family Connection, Inc

The Family Tree Education, Information, and Counseling center

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System

The Haven, Inc

The Hub Lafayette Urban Ministries

The Looking Glass Theatre Co

The RescYOU Group

The TECHE Project

Thibodeaux Playhouse, Inc

Truman Early Childhood Education Center

U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund

Ush One See, Inc

Vermilion Arts Council

VIA LINK

W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center

Wesley United Campus Ministry

Westside Elementary School

Wildcat Foundation, Inc

Witness to Love: Renewing the Church through Relationships!

Women of Wisdom (WOW)

Woodvale Elementary

Young Life South Louisana

Youngsville Middle School

Zonta Club of Lafayette Foundation Inc

If you are interested in participating in SOLA Giving Day you can visit their website HERE.