SOLA Giving Day is Happening Today
SOLA Giving Day is today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, and they are looking for everyone in South Louisiana to come together and make an impact.
In 2021 there was a total of $1,855,567 raised for the South Louisiana community. This year we can beat that number but only if everyone comes together to help out this amazing cause.
What is SOLA Giving Day?
It is a 24-hour online giving event that is hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana. This fundraising tool is designed to inspire the community and all who love our region to come together and contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the work of local nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools.
You can also text "GIVE" to (337) 227-9757 to donate this year.
The organizations that are participating this year are:
232-HELP
Abbey Players Theatre
Acadian Baptist Center
Acadian Middle School
Acadiana Animal Aid
Acadiana Center for the Arts
Acadiana High School
Acadiana Needs
Acadiana Outreach Center
Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness & Housing
Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music
Acadiana Veteran Alliance
Alice Boucher Elementary School
Angel Paws Adoption Center
Animal Aid for Vermilion Area
Ascension Episcopal School
At The Kitchen Table Ministries
Atchafalaya Sports Club, Inc
Barataria- Terrebonne Estuary Foundation
Basin Arts
Bayou Community Foundation
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
Blinded Veterans Association Louisiana/ Mississippi Regional Group
Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana
Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Inc
Broadmoor Elementary School
Broussard Middle Scool
Bunkhouse Shelter Inc
Camp Bon Coeur
Carencro Heights Elementary
Carencro High School
Carencro Middle
CASA of Lafourche
Catholic Charities of Acadiana/ Rebuilding Together Acadiana
Catholic High School New Iberia
Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building
Charles Burke Elementary
Chorale des Amis, Inc- Youth Choirs of Acadiana
Cite des Arts
Cpl Middlebrook Elementary
CYT Lafayette
David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy
Disability Rights Louisiana
Do IT Greener Foundation
Doris Mae Bienvenu Excellence in Music Fund
Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary
Dreams Foundation of Acadiana
Duson Elementary
Early College Academy
Earthshares Gardens
Easterseals Louisiana
Ecole Saint-Landry
Edgar Martin Middle School
Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette
Empowering the Community for Excellence Learning Center
Ernest Gallet Elementary
Evangeline Elementary School
Faith House
Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation
Focus Clubhouse
For the Birds of Acadiana
Foster the Love Louisiana
Fourchon Oilman's Foundation
Friends of the Bayou Lafourche, Inc
Friends of P.A.C.T Place
Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter
Girl Scouts Louisiana East
Girl Scouts of Louisana- Pines to the Gulf
Golden Meadow- Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
Green T. Lindon
Gueydan Museum and Cultural Arts Society
Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children
Hearts of Hope
Hi-5 inc
Highland Baptist Christian School
Holy Family Catholic School
Holy Rosary Redevelopment
Hope for Opelousas
Hope Restored Pregnancy Resource Center
Hospice of Acadiana
Hospice Promise Foundation
Houma Terrebonne Soccer Assication
Hunter for the Hungry Louisiana
Iberia Cultural Resources Association
Iberia Homeless Shelter, inc
J Wallace James Elementary
J.W. Faulk Elementary School
Jennings American Legion Hospital Foundation
John Paul the Great Academy
Judice Middle School
Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana
Katharine Drexel Elementary
L.J. Alleman
L. Leo Judice Elementary School
Lafayette 1823
Lafayette Ballet Theatre
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
Lafayette High School
Lafayette Middle School
Lafayette Museum- Historic Home and Gardens
Lafourche Chamber Foundation
LASOAR
Leadership Lafourche
LaRosen Preparatory Schoo;
Lifted by Love
Live Oak Elementary
Louisiana 4-H Foundation
Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
Louisina Folk Roots, Inc
Lousiana Imagine No Kill
Louisiana Military Museum
Louisiana Right to Life
Louisiana State University at Eunice Foundation
Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium
Lourdes Foundation
MacDonell Children’s Services
Maddie’s Footprints Inc
Martial Billeaud Elementry
Miles Perret Cancer Services
Milton Elementary Middle School
Moncus Park
Myrtle lace Elementary
NAMI Acadiana
New Hope Community Development of Acadiana
New Iberia Museum Foundation
Northside High School
Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation
Ossun Elementary
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School
Ovey Comeaux High School
Palmetto Elementary School
Parish Proud
Parkinson’s Foundation Gulf Coast Chapter
Paul Breaux Middle School
People Serving Others
Pariaire Elementary School
Preservation Alliance of Lafayette
Ragin’ Cajun Catholics
Raphael-Evelyn Education Foundation
Red Bird Ministries
Regional Military Museum
Rho Omicron Foundation
Ridge Elementary School
Ross Granger Memorial Fund
S.J. Montgomery Elementary School
Sacred Heart of Jesus Chruch, Broussard
Sacred Heart School Foundation
Safehouse
Saint Luc French Immersion Center
Scott Middle School
Second Harvest Food Bank
Shadows-on-the-Teche
Shattered But Not Broken
Southside High School
St. Cecilia Catholic School
St. Edmund Athletic Booster Club
St. Edmund Catholic School
St. Edward school
St. Francis Elementary School
St. Francis Vegetable Garden, Inc
St. Leo the Great Church
St. Martinville Garden Cluf
St. Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy
Terrebonne General- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer center
The Acosta Foundation
The Current
The Family Connection, Inc
The Family Tree Education, Information, and Counseling center
The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System
The Haven, Inc
The Hub Lafayette Urban Ministries
The Looking Glass Theatre Co
The RescYOU Group
The TECHE Project
Thibodeaux Playhouse, Inc
Truman Early Childhood Education Center
U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund
Ush One See, Inc
Vermilion Arts Council
VIA LINK
W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center
Wesley United Campus Ministry
Westside Elementary School
Wildcat Foundation, Inc
Witness to Love: Renewing the Church through Relationships!
Women of Wisdom (WOW)
Woodvale Elementary
Young Life South Louisana
Youngsville Middle School
Zonta Club of Lafayette Foundation Inc
If you are interested in participating in SOLA Giving Day you can visit their website HERE.