Parish Proud – Shaking Out the Good Stuff is Picking Up

If you've been fortunate enough to travel abroad to places in Europe, Asia, or even destinations in South America you've probably noticed one specific thing about each part of the world you've visited. That "thing" is cleanliness. There are some major metropolitan areas of Europe where I would challenge to find so much as a gum wrapper on the streets. Alas, then there are other places where the refuse of day-to-day life lingers outside the very doorsteps of those who are trying to throw it away.

Here in South Louisiana, we have a new driving force when it comes to keeping our communities as clean and litter free as they can be, that driving force is called Parish Proud. The program started as a grassroots way to make our cities and roadways more attractive to visitors and potential business partners.

What could be more off-putting for a CEO of a company that is contemplating relocating or starting their business here than seeing streets full of trash or garbage blowing freely in the wind? Parish Proud saw that kind of scenario as bad for business and bad for Acadiana in general and that's when they got busy.

Parish Proud works with businesses and individuals to establish daily, weekly, or monthly cleaning projects around town. The group recruits businesses to offer their employees as volunteers to staff these events and do the heavy lifting.

The work Parish Proud does around the region has made us all proud. And it's given a lot of us a renewed sense of purpose when it comes to keeping our city, our parish, and our state clean and litter free.

