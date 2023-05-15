Acadiana’s Gifting Grace Project – Shaking Out the Good Stuff

This week's recipient of our Shaking out the Good Stuff spotlight from Morton Salt is The Gifting Grace Project. The Gifting Grace Project was started in Acadiana in 2020. Its mission was quite simply to give back to the community. Specifically to children and families who were affected by homelessness.

On its website, The Gifting Grace Project noted that at its inception there were some 600 children enrolled in the Lafayette Parish Public School System's homeless program. That's how the program got started and today, just a few short years later the group is making strides in improving the lives of those children and empowering them to make a better way for themselves and their families.

You can learn more about the project, right here.

The Gifting Grace Project has helped coordinate with school counselors to provide food for families who have no place to call home. They have purchased car seats for families that can't afford them. They've purchased proper and required clothing for graduating seniors to wear under their caps and gowns when the student or his family could not afford the expense.

The combined efforts of Gifting Grace Volunteers provide the "lift" for the Coats and Socks Project, Operation Student Care, Pack the Backpack and of course, Christmas. All this is done from a grassroots level that quite honestly could use your time and your money.

If you'd like to donate your time, here's how you can arrange to do that. If you'd like to support Gifting Grace with a monetary donation, you can make that safely online using this link.

Another way you can support the efforts of Gifting Grace is by eating chicken wings. Yeah, the organization sponsors Wing Wars of Acadiana. This year's event will take place in downtown Lafayette's Parc International. The date is next Saturday, May 20th. The event will run from 11 am until 5 pm.

In addition to an amazing chicken wing cookoff competition, the day will be filled with great live music from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Sharona Thomas and Solid Soul, and the Good Dudes too. You can even support Gifting Grace by participating in their WWA Smackdown wing eating contest. The cost for entry into the contest is $25

General admission to Wing Wars of Acadiana is free but there is a fee if you'd like to sample some of the wings. We actually hope you'll spend more than your time supporting this organization as they help "Shake out the Good Stuff" for Acadiana.

