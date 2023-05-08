FUNraisers for St Jude Hosting Massive 10,000 Pound Crawfish Boil

We don't want to contribute to any beginning of the workweek blues. On the contrary, let's start by telling you about something good in Acadiana.

In this week's "Shaking Out the Good Stuff" feature with Morton Salt, we want to tell you how you can fill your belly with some delicious crustaceans all while helping out the babies at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Our friends at FUNraisers for St Jude will hold a massive crawfish boil on Saturday, May 20, 2023. They're calling it the inaugural "St. Jude Crawfish for a Cure."

And by massive, we mean big big comme ca! (You can see us holding our hands out wide since we're Cajun, can't you?) A total of about 10,000 pounds, to be exact, has been given to FUNraisers for St Jude to make this a fruitful event.

For $35 per order, you'll get 10 pounds of hot and delicious boiled crawfish, corn, and potatoes.

Order pick-up locations on May 20th will be from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Stine in Broussard (6501 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) or Stine in Crowley (235 Odd Fellows Rd).

The crawfish will be boiled by the good folks at The Crawfish Boss in Broussard.

Here is the amazing part -- all of the crawfish have been donated by several local crawfish farmers. That means that 100% of the proceeds will go to St Jude.

To pre-order today, simply go to https://CRAWFISHBOSS.givesmart.com.

FUNRaisers for St Jude has a 2023 goal to raise $250,000 for the kids at St Jude. The crawfish boil is one of many great events put on throughout the year by this great organization.

Another of their upcoming events is the 3rd annual "Concert for a Cure," which will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino in Opelousas.

The concert features Marc Broussard, Clay Cormier, Kaleb Olivier, Louisiana Red, and Alex Touchet. Additionally, there will be a live auction.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at this link.

If you have some good news that you'd like us to consider featuring on "Shaking Out the Good Stuff," email the info to jude@973thedawg.com and we'll consider featuring it on the air and online here.