Save the Hero Patrick Hardy 5K Set for June 24 at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville

We continue with our "Shaking Out the Good Stuff" feature, presented by Morton Salt, by telling you about a friend of ours who continues to need everyone's help.

His name is Patrick Hardy. You may know him and his story. If not, let us give you a brief background.

Patrick is truly one of the good guys. Many in the area know him as a "St Jude Hero" because he has been involved in helping raise so much money for the hospital through his philanthropic work in the community.

Well, now it's our time to come through for our buddy. You see, he is in the fight for his life as he has been afflicted with a malignant brain tumor that he's been battling for over a year now.

Then this past March, his battle against the Grade 4 Glioblastoma took on another complication when he suffered a seizure that left him unable to work, gave him short-term memory loss, and left him unable to drive.

As we do in south Louisiana, we rally around our friends. Or in this case, our family.

So, to help out our family member, we are asking anyone who enjoys running (or walking) to consider being a part of the Save the Hero Patrick Hardy 5K. It only seems fitting given that Patrick is a runner himself and has been heavily involved in so many big fundraising races, including the Zydeco Marathon.

The event will be held at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

If you'd like to sign up for the race, simply go to this link and hit the "Sign Up" button. It's $40 to participate in the 5K Run/Walk.

Let's show our friend what Acadiana can do. And Patrick, we are all still praying for you that you get a complete healing.

If you have an idea for our "Shaking Out the Good Stuff" feature, make sure you share the good news with us by emailing jude@973thedawg.com.