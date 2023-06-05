Shaking Out the Good Stuff – Healing House Martinis 2023

This week's Shaking out the Good Stuff spotlight shines on Healing House. Healing House is an organization that offers "hope for grieving children". The organization works with those young people who have suffered a loss of a parent or loved one. The organization's trained staff helps guide these youngsters through the grief process.

healing house loading...

The facility offers kids and teens a place to go, be heard, and talk with others who are going through similar circumstances in their lives. One parent told me personally, "Healing House saved my son's life". The child was having a very difficult time processing the death of his father. The counselors and peer group of Healing House gave the young man a place to understand the emotions he was feeling and helped him develop skills to work through what must have been a very emotional time.

Support for Healing House is carried out through donations and fundraisers and since "We are Shaking Out the Good Stuff", courtesy of Morton Salt's Week's Island facility we wanted to remind you of another "shaking good time" that's become a tradition in Acadiana. It's the Healing House's Annual Martini Tour and Gala.

Tom Dyer Bartender via YouTube Tom Dyer Bartender via YouTube loading...

Martini's 2023 will get underway on June 20th this year. The Martini Tour will include eight featured martinis from eight incredible local restaurants. The event will conclude with the Martinis 2023 Gala in August. This year's participating restaurants include Tchoups Mid-City Smokehouse, Bonefish Grill, Fezzo's, Bon Temps Grill, Tsunami, Walk-Ons, Mercy Kitchen, and Vestal.

Each of the participating restaurants will be competing for Lafayette's Absolut Best Martini. You can vote for your favorite and support Healing House by purchasing that restaurant's martini creation on 'tini Tuesdays for just $2 with the purchase of your entree'. The proceeds from martini sales and your votes go to help Healing House support its mission of providing Hope for Grieving Children.

Congressional Pollinator Protection Caucus Releases Monarch Butterflies To Raise Awareness About Their Declining Population (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty loading...

Shaking out the Good Stuff is a weekly feature supported by Morton Salt's Weeks Island Facility. If you know of someone or some organization that is doing good in our community we'd like to shine the spotlight on them as well. You can reach out to us here directly at the station or send us a message on the app.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

We are particularly interested in grassroots groups that have identified a need in their community and are working toward fulfilling that need. And yes, there is a connection between Morton Salt and a martini, they're both better when you're "shaking out the good stuff".