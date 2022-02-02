Registration for Family Adventure Day is Now Open
Registration for Healing House Hope for Grieving Children’s Family Adventure Day is now open.
The event will be held on March 19, 2022, and will feature several local businesses that families can check out.
The cost of the event is $100 for a family of four and includes your adventure map, a goodie bag, and four t-shirts. You can also add additional team members for $15 per person.
If you would like to get a jump start on the competition you can purchase the “premium package” and get started on Friday, March 18, 2022. By starting on Friday and completing four activities your family will be entered into the grand prize drawing.
For more information on the event and Healing House, you can visit their website or call their office at 337-234-0443.
All proceeds raised from Family Adventure Day will go to Healing House to help benefit Acadiana families that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.
Families can choose from the following activities to participate in for Family Adventure Day :
Academy of Interactive Entertainment
Acadiana Center for the Arts
Acadiana Symphony Orchestra
Acting Up (in Acadiana)
Air Med Services
Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute
Big Boy Toys & Hobbies
Bougie Bar
Cajun BMX
Carson Animal Hospital
Children’s Museum of Acadiana
Clayfish Bisque
CycleBar
Diver’s Destination
501st Legion/Rebel Legion
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Hello Dancer
Hello Imagination
Hello Music
Kid’s World Indoor Play Arena
Lafayette Fire Department
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Public Library
Lafayette Sports Academy
Little Gym of Lafayette
McDonalds
Music Academy of Acadiana
Note to Selfie
Pete’s
Planet Ice*
Quest Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Ragin Cajun Water Ski Team
Rouses Market
Townsquare Media
US Fish & Wildlife Service
Vermilionville Living History Museum/Bayou Vermilion District
Wonderland Performing Arts