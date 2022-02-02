Registration for Family Adventure Day is Now Open

Registration for Healing House Hope for Grieving Children’s Family Adventure Day is now open.

The event will be held on March 19, 2022, and will feature several local businesses that families can check out.

The cost of the event is $100 for a family of four and includes your adventure map, a goodie bag, and four t-shirts. You can also add additional team members for $15 per person.

If you would like to get a jump start on the competition you can purchase the “premium package” and get started on Friday, March 18, 2022. By starting on Friday and completing four activities your family will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

For more information on the event and Healing House, you can visit their website or call their office at 337-234-0443.



All proceeds raised from Family Adventure Day will go to Healing House to help benefit Acadiana families that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.

Healing House Photo

Families can choose from the following activities to participate in for Family Adventure Day :

Academy of Interactive Entertainment

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Acting Up (in Acadiana)

Air Med Services

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute

Big Boy Toys & Hobbies

Bougie Bar

Cajun BMX

Carson Animal Hospital

Children’s Museum of Acadiana

Clayfish Bisque

CycleBar

Diver’s Destination

501st Legion/Rebel Legion

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Hello Dancer

Hello Imagination

Hello Music

Kid’s World Indoor Play Arena

Lafayette Fire Department

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Lafayette Police Department

Lafayette Public Library

Lafayette Sports Academy

Little Gym of Lafayette

McDonalds

Music Academy of Acadiana

Note to Selfie

Pete’s

Planet Ice*

Quest Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Ragin Cajun Water Ski Team

Rouses Market

Townsquare Media

US Fish & Wildlife Service

Vermilionville Living History Museum/Bayou Vermilion District

Wonderland Performing Arts