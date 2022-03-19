Smashing Fun Family Adventure Day, Did We Take Your Picture?
Today was a great day as I teamed up with my sister and my niece for Healing House's Family Adventure Day. Our list was ambitious. We sure did try to make it to all forty businesses that were offering family fun, and the places we visited had wonderful offerings.
We went to McDonald's first for iced coffee and some breakfast where we ended up bumping into several different families who were already on their adventure path too. So many people let us share their adventure with you by allowing us to snap a picture of them! Keep scrolling to see if we captured your picture!
Here are the places we ended up visiting today:
- McDonald's
- Bougie Bar
- Children's Museum of Acadiana
- Great Harvest Bread Co.
- Hello Dancer
- Hello Imagination
- Hello Music
- Lafayette Fire Department
- Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Restore
- Lafayette Public Library- Main Branch
- The Little Gym of Lafayette
- Pete's
- Wonderland Performing Arts
I wish we could have made it to all of them because they all featured some GREAT activities! Here is the list of the places that are on our "to-do" list for upcoming weekends:
- Academy of Interactive Entertainment
- Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music
- Air Med Services
- Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute
- Big Boy Toys & Hobbies
- Cajun BMX
- Carson Animal Hospital
- Clayfish Bisque
- Cyclebar
- Diver's Destination
- 501st Legion/Rebel Legion
- Headkicks MMA
- Kid's World Indoor Play Arena
- Lafayette Police Department
- Lafayette Sports Academy
- Music Academy of Acadiana
- Note to Selfie
- Planet Ice
- Planet VR
- Quest Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
- Ragin' Cajun Athletics
- Ragin' Cajun Water Ski Team
- Rouse's Markets
- Townsquare Media (I go there each day)
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
- Vermilionville Living History Museum/Bayou Vermilion District
The money raised will be used to help children who have lost a parent or sibling. Thank you to all of the sponsors and to the families who decided to have some grand adventures.
Family Adventure Day 2022