Today was a great day as I teamed up with my sister and my niece for Healing House's Family Adventure Day. Our list was ambitious. We sure did try to make it to all forty businesses that were offering family fun, and the places we visited had wonderful offerings.

We went to McDonald's first for iced coffee and some breakfast where we ended up bumping into several different families who were already on their adventure path too. So many people let us share their adventure with you by allowing us to snap a picture of them! Keep scrolling to see if we captured your picture!

Here are the places we ended up visiting today:

McDonald's

Bougie Bar

Children's Museum of Acadiana

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Hello Dancer

Hello Imagination

Hello Music

Lafayette Fire Department

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Restore

Lafayette Public Library- Main Branch

The Little Gym of Lafayette

Pete's

Wonderland Performing Arts

I wish we could have made it to all of them because they all featured some GREAT activities! Here is the list of the places that are on our "to-do" list for upcoming weekends:

Academy of Interactive Entertainment

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music

Air Med Services

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute

Big Boy Toys & Hobbies

Cajun BMX

Carson Animal Hospital

Clayfish Bisque

Cyclebar

Diver's Destination

501st Legion/Rebel Legion

Headkicks MMA

Kid's World Indoor Play Arena

Lafayette Police Department

Lafayette Sports Academy

Music Academy of Acadiana

Note to Selfie

Planet Ice

Planet VR

Quest Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Ragin' Cajun Athletics

Ragin' Cajun Water Ski Team

Rouse's Markets

Townsquare Media (I go there each day)

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Vermilionville Living History Museum/Bayou Vermilion District

The money raised will be used to help children who have lost a parent or sibling. Thank you to all of the sponsors and to the families who decided to have some grand adventures.