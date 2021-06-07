Healing House Announces Martinis 2021 Glass Artist

People get really excited each time the "Martinis - Lafayette's Best Martini" fundraiser comes around for 2 reasons. 1) Because it helps Healing House, and 2) because of the commemorative martini glass. Several talented artists throughout the years have provided their individual touch to the event by designing the artwork for that year's glass.

In keeping with the tradition of having an artist create a unique design for the collectible martini glasses, Healing House has announced its featured artist for "Martinis 2021 - Lafayette's Best Martini". This year's artist is Lafayette's Lauren Sibley Brasseaux.

Lauren is a 2009 graduate of St. Thomas More High School and a 2013 graduate of Louisiana State University. She started Sibley Designs in 2014 as an online custom invitation business and has grown it into a full gallery and studio. Lauren takes her inspiration from nature and from the beautiful surroundings Acadiana offers.

This year's contest for Lafayette's best martini, "Martinis 2021", begins on July 21st. Restaurants around Lafayette will present their best, most creative martini for Acadiana to sample as a fundraiser for Healing House. Proceeds from each specialty martini sold will go directly to Healing House.

Healing House provides grief support groups to families in Acadiana that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling, and they provide it free of charge. Fundraisers like "Martinis 2021" help keep the doors of Healing House open for those in need.

"Martinis 2021" is presented by Three Olives Vodka, Moss Motors, Delhomme Funeral Home, Linear Controls, Hancock Whitney, Advanced Piping, Party Central, Townsquare Media, 99.9 KTDY, 96.5 KPEL, and Russo.

