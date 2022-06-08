Healing House Kicks Off 2022 Martini Tour

The summer is my favorite time of the year for many reasons but one of the many reasons is that Healing House hosts their annual Tiny Tuesday Tour each summer.

For those that don't know Healing House's mission is to provide comfort and compassion to Acadiana children coping with the death of a parent or a sibling.

The Martini Tour is a fun way to raise money and get the Lafayette community involved in this amazing organization. Each week for eight weeks a different restaurant around the Acadiana area will feature a martini. Customers can go and try these specialty martinis for $2 with a purchase of an entree. You will then get the chance to vote for your favorite martini. All of the proceeds will go to help Healing House continue its mission in the Acadiana area.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Healing House unveiled this year's martini glass and officially kicked off the Martini Tour at Mercedes Benz of Lafayette.

This year's martini glass is absolutely gorgeous and was designed by Emily Searcy. The painting represents the tribe of people that are needed to help carry you through the hardest times in your life.

If you are interested in supporting Healing House here are some ways you can do that:

You can visit the Healing House website for more information.

You can also grab some friends and check out the martinis that will be served each week at the restaurants below.

Another way to get involved is to attend the Healing House Martini Gala on August 13, 2022.

Here is the list of restaurants that are participating in Healing House's Tiny Tuesday Tour 2022:

6/21/22- Don's Seafood

6/28/22- Bon Temps Grill

7/5/22- Bonefish Grill

7/12/22- Tsunami

7/19/22- Mercy Kitchen

7/26/22- Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar

8/2/22- Vestal

8/9/22- Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse, and Oyster Bar