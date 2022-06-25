Help Homeless Children in Acadiana—Back the Backpack Drive is Looking for School Supplies

The Gifting Grace Project is hosting its annual Pack the Backpack.

Pack the Backpack is The Gifting Grace Project’s annual school supply drive that helps the homeless children in Acadiana.

Facebook/ Gifting Grace Project Facebook/ Gifting Grace Project loading...

Facebook/ Gifting Grace Project Facebook/ Gifting Grace Project loading...

Last year this drive helped provide 537 backpacks that were filled with the school supplies that were needed for children in the Acadiana area. The 537 backpacks were distributed to homeless children in 5 parishes in Acadia Parish, Iberia Parish, Lafayette Parish, St. Martin Parish, and Vermilion Parish.

Pack the Backpack is happening from July 1- August 4, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Items to donate:

New Backpacks

School supplies

Uniforms

Shoes

Socks

Underwear

Pencils

Crayons

Binders

Markers

Folders

Pencil case

Glue sticks

Baby wipes

Ziplock bags

Loose-leaf paper

Notebooks

Zip lock bags

Kinder mar

Erasers

Small scissors

Kleenex

Paper towels

Expo markers

Highlighters

You can drop off items at any of the locations listed below:

The Gifting Grace Project Office

Absolutely Custom Apparel Store

Cajun Market Donut Company (Pinhook)

Richie’s Y-Not-Stop

If you are wanting to donate money instead of items, you can go to The Gifting Grace Project’s website for more information.

The Gifting Grace Project is asking that if you do donate money, please consider donating $40/per child. $40 will help get a child a brand new backpack filled with all the school supply items that are needed for the start of school.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the sorting of items and packing of the backpacks. If you are interested in helping The Gifting Grace Project you can sign up on their website.

5 Things That Made Us Excited For Back To School That Kids These Days Will Never Experience