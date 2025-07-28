Louisiana’s Cheapest and Most Expensive Stores for School Supplies

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Here we go. The 2025-2026 school is only days away from getting into full swing.

Along with the excitement of a new school comes the cost of new school uniforms and of course, school supplies.

These things can certainly add up, and before you realize it you're seriously pinching your pennies until you get paid again.

The gang over at financebuzz.com have done the legwork and the research to find out what stores are going to save you the most money, and what stores are going to cost you the most when it comes to buying back to school supplies.

Where To Save The Most Money On School Supplies

As we start another school year in Louisiana, school supplies are obviously a necessity.

If you find yourself needing to get school supplies for multiple kids, it can also get pretty expensive.

We're not just talking about pencils and notebooks, these days you have to add things like noise cancelling headphones, clear backpacks, and reusable water bottles are just a few things considered to be back to school "must haves" these days.

Point being, when it comes to school supply shopping, you're going to want to save every dollar you can, and the good news is, you can.

From financebuzz.com -

"While back-to-school supplies and deals can be found at many different stores, some retailers offer better pricing and savings than others. To help consumers save money on educational essentials this year, the FinanceBuzz team researched the costs for a variety of common school supplies at 10 major retailers to find the best and worst prices."

Cheapest Stores For Back To School Supplies

The good news is that the average prices for school supplies have either stayed the same, or in a few cases, prices have dropped slightly from last year.

Financebuzz.com reports that for the 2025-2026, Walmart is where you'll find the cheapest prices on school supplies.

Actually, they report Walmart is on average 20% cheaper than last school year.

There are a few stores on their list that we don't really have in Louisiana, or at least in Acadiana like Kroger and Meijer, but you'll find the other school supply stores on their list all over Acadiana.

Top 5 Cheapest Stores For Back To School Supplies

From financebuzz.com, below are the Top 5 cheapest places to shop for school supplies -

1. Walmart - All items: $54.21

2. Dollar General - All items: $72.75

3. Target - All items: $80.56

4. Staples - All items: $90.08

5. Kroger - All items: $97.21

The most expensive store on their list is Michael's coming in at $184.03 for all items with financebuzz.com saying "It's also the only retailer that did not carry all the items on our back-to-school supply list, as the chain doesn't stock tissue boxes or combination locks."

Read more at financebuzz.com.