Pack The Backpack Drive is Collecting School Supplies for Local Students

The Kiwanis Club of Broussard- Youngsville has partnered with the Gifting Grace Project to help collect items for the “Pack the Backpack” Drive.

The Pack the Backpack Drive aims to help 500 homeless children in the area get the school supplies that they need for the upcoming school year.

Did you know that the Lafayette Parish School System ended its 2020-2021 school year with 1352 students enrolled in their homeless program? And that is only in Lafayette Parish! We have such a need in our community and this is a great way to give back and do something good for other people.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

What can you donate to the Pack the Backpack Drive?

Binders

Folders

Notebooks

Pencil Cases

Crayons and Markers

Highlighters

Expo Markers

Pens and Pencils

Donations are being accepted until Friday, August 6, 2021, and can be dropped off at MC Bank in Youngsville located at 2480 Youngsville Highway.

If you are wanting to make a monetary donation you can visit the Gifting Grace Project Facebook page for more information.

Brand Names Make a Difference With These School Supplies

Candy From Elementary School Years