LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Green T. Lindon Elementary is being dismissed early due to an issue with the air conditioning at the school.

According to a statement put out by the Lafayette Parish School System on social media, the air conditioning system is out at the school, prompting the district to dismiss students early for the day.

"Green T. Lindon Elementary School is currently without air conditioning, and repairs are expected to take an extended period of time," the district said in its statement. "For the safety and comfort of our students, we are dismissing all students at this time."

The public post also notes that buses will not be running for this early dismissal. Instead, parents or legal guardians will need to pick up their students.

"A parent or guardian may only pick up their own student through the car rider line," LPSS said. "The individual picking up must be listed on the student’s demographics and have photo identification available."

